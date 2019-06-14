GREAT FALLS - Heading out to the park can mean not only good fun but also good food.
For anyone eighteen and under who sees the green trailer at your local park a free meal is what a waits.
Child hood hunger is a problem anywhere you go but here in the Electric City a solution to help fight arrives inside a green trailer.
Every summer the summer food service program provides hundreds of meals for the Great Falls youth.
This is all in an effort to help remove a gap in meals in between school years and summer.
Jessa Younger’s food service supervisor for the event talked to me about how easy it is for anyone to get meals.
“Absolutely not there is no registration no application needed well serve anyone eighteen and under so all it takes is coming on up finding us in the park or at the schools coming up to the window and well be happy to serve meals,” said Youngers.
The summer meals program has seven locations currently with alternating times.
If you are looking for breakfast and lunch you can go to West Elementary from 8:00 am to 10:45 am and lunch will be from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.
The trailer will also visit different parks between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.
All of these meals are available Monday through Friday until August 14th.
For a full list of times and locations you can visit the Get Fit Great Falls official website.