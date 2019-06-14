GREAT FALLS - Staying safe during summer temperatures begins with preventing over heating while outside.
Finding shade and having a good source of water are key when exposed to the higher temperatures.
“When they say overheating, it’s not like they’re a car and just suddenly going to blow a gasket or something. They will run out of water in their body to continue cooling them off effectively and they’ll need to rest and re hydrate,” said Bowen Trystianson, a public health nurse.
If you have been at the park for a long time and the sun has been beating down on you, check in with those around you whether that be your child or friend and just see if anyone is feeling maybe just a little bit too tired.
Summer safety applies not only to you but to our pets as well and remembering what items to carry with you on your way out.
“There are several things you want to take into mind when you’re outside. Do you have water, do you have sunscreen, do you have the proper clothing on? Are you in an area where you might be exposed to ticks?" said Lacey Gallagher, a health prevention specialist.
The proper items for your summer care can be picked up at most stores, and if you are worried about ticks, remember to check your clothing after being outside and your body for any bites.
For more information you can visit the Cascade County Health's official site.