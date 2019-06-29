GREAT FALLS - Today we spoke with a personal trainer from The Peak Health and Wellness Center, to see why people might be over working out during vacation.
When you and your family decide it’s time to vacation one of the last things to cross your mind is, how will the climate affect my body if I decide to take a hike a bike ride or even a long walk?
The reality is that if you don’t normally participate in these activities then they may be harder on your body then you expected.
Personal trainer Jackie Whaley told me one key thing to always to remember.
“Staying hydrated is really going to be the most important thing especially in the summer time, everywhere we go is delightful and really hot and really warm stay hydrated, stay hydrated, stay hydrated because if you don’t you’re going to experience things that aren’t fun,” said Whaley.
Whaley also told us that being mindful of your daily routine is important for deciding how many extra activities you can participate in.