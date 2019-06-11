Last year the department of health and human services reported suicide had surpassed car accidents as the number one cause of injury related deaths in the United States.
In the same year Montana ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation, for all age groups. Now one local business is helping spread awareness through artistic expression.
“Its brings people together which is huge um expanding community is very important and supporting individuals and coming together as one group so I think we make a difference more as a group then an individual” Said Cofounder of Brush Crazy Dawn Marsh
An event was held Tuesday evening at Brush Crazy where anyone is able to come in and paint with fifty percent of all proceeds going to the non-profits involved.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicide you can always call the hot line at 1-800-273-8255 or text "m-t" to 741-741.