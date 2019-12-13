GREAT FALLS- Three digits to save one life is the goal of a new proposal being introduced by U.S. Senator Jon Tester, changing the current suicide prevention hotline to 9-8-8.
The idea is to make the suicide prevention line a household number for all families.
Montana currently has the highest rate of suicide in the country per capita and Senator Tester has been working on multiple different plans to help combat suicide in the treasure state.
This new legislation will also include a veterans crisis line for veteran-specific mental health support.
In a recent press release, Senator Tester said “having someone to talk to can mean the difference between life and death for folks dealing with a mental health crisis."
If you or someone you know is struggling the current Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number is 1-800-273-8255.