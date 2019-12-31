GREAT FALLS- An inmate of the Cascade County Detention Center was found with a white powdery substance wrapped in a piece of white paper in his cell according to court documents.
Court documents say Joseph Mitchell Regimbal Jr. was the only person in his assigned cell when detention officers searched his cell Sunday, December 29, 2019.
During the search, a white powdery substance was found in Regimbal’s cell wrapped in a piece of white paper.
When the substance was tested court documents say it "tested presumptive positive as an opiate."
Joseph Michael Regimbal Jr. has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
According to the Cascade County Detention Center jail roster, Regimbal has other charges for assault, purposely or knowingly causing bodily damage to another, reckless driving, a stop sign violation and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.