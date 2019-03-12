Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. SNOW INTENSITY AND DURATION WILL FAVOR NORTH- AND NORTHWEST-FACING SLOPES AND FOOTHILLS. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES ALONG THE IMMEDIATE NORTHWEST-FACING FOOTHILLS AND SLOPES. ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN 2 INCHES POSSIBLE ALONG SOUTH-FACING SLOPES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA.