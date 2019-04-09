Students learning life long financial skills

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET IN MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER KINGS HILL PASS. THE WET AND HEAVY NATURE OF THE SNOW COULD BRING DOWN TREE LIMBS, AND MAY IMPACT NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * NOTE...GREAT FALLS AND WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS ARE NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN