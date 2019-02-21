Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST THURSDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD HAS BEEN CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH UP TO 3 INCHES IN THE NORTH FACING FOOTHILLS OF THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...POOR VISIBILITY FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE OVER CENTRAL MT... AT 545 AM, LIGHT SNOW IS FALLING FROM GREAT FALLS TO LEWISTOWN. HOWEVER, NORTH WINDS GUSTING BETWEEN 20 AND 25 MPH IS CAUSING QUITE A BIT OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ADDITIONALLY, VISIBILITY IS VERY POOR IN OPEN AREAS, ESPECIALLY WHILE DRIVING AND TRYING TO PASS OTHER VEHICLES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME THIS MORNING FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 15 FROM SIEBEN FLATS TO GREAT FALLS, HIGHWAY 200 FROM ROGERS PASS TO LEWISTOWN, AND HIGHWAY 89 FROM SUN RIVER TO PENDROY.