GREAT FALLS- Earlier today, the 5th and 6th grade leadership team at West Elementary wrapped trees at Gibson Park with scarves, gloves, hats and headbands.
To raise money for the outerwear, students were able to purchase one piece of duct tape to tape their principal to the wall.
By the end of the fund raiser, students raised $400 and were able to tape the school’s principal to the wall of the gym.
The ultimate goal of the fund raiser however, was to keep Great Falls’ homeless population or people in need warm this winter.
With the money raised they bought 18 scarves, 20 pairs of gloves, 17 hats and 10 headbands to put on trees in Gibson Park.