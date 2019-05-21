GREAT FALLS – Student members of a local organization are putting together an awards ceremony to show their appreciation for the teachers who educate them.
The Teacher Recognition Dinner, a new annual event for Two Rivers Ward or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was created to celebrate teachers, “…who work long, tiring hours every day in order to provide the best education possible for their students both inside and out of the classroom,” according to an email sent to KFBB.
There event will celebrate 14 teachers from Great Falls Public Schools, according to an elder from Two Rivers Ward. The students themselves picked the list of nominees, and Two Rivers Ward says they are “…eager to show [their] gratitude for [the] teachers.”
The ceremony will take place at 1401 9th Street NW, Great Falls, Mont. on Wednesday May 22 at 6:30 PM.