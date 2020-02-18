Student-made documentaries inducted to Big Sky Doc Film Fest

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is underway in Missoula. Since their youth programs began in 2015, over schools, and more than 16,000 students across the state have been reached, and that number keeps growing.
The schoolhouse doc films are rated for students by Missoula educators. They offer a variety of age-appropriate and perspective-widening themes to the next generation.
There are four of these short films playing on Tuesday. Two of the films are made by students.
Students of the film tell ABC FOX Montana they learned to shoot, direct and edit with the help of MAPS Media Institute, a non-profit that teaches media arts instruction.
Students said MAPS Media taught them more than just skills, it's helped inspire them too.
"Through MAPS media and through these films, it's just been helpful, and it's inspiring that I'm able to tell a story that I'm really passionate about in anything that I want to do. And people will be touched by it. That's what really draws me to film making," Alexis Bigby, the director of "Looking Forward From Yesterday" said.
Bigby along with about six other students from Harlem High School helped make their film "Looking Forward From Yesterday."
The MAPS media lab film instructor said he invests in students to prepare the next wave of filmmakers.
"Being apart of Big Sky is really just proof our students in Montana are creative, they're just innovative, and they can really tell amazing stories," Dru Carr the MAPS film instructor said.
Carr added another student made-film that is playing on Tuesday is "In This Together, We Are One: The Buffalo Unity Project." The documentary is made by students from Poplar.
There is another round of schoolhouse doc films playing on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the Zootown Arts Community Center.