MISSOULA - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is underway in Missoula. Since the festival's youth programs began in 2015, more than 16,000 students across the state have been reached, and that number keeps growing.
The Schoolhouse Docs series features fund and educational films kids. The goal is to offer a variety of age-appropriate, and perspective-widening themes to the next generation.
Four of these short films playing on Tuesday, two of which were made by students.
Students flimmakers said they learned to shoot, direct, and edit with the help of MAPS Media Institute, a non-profit that teaches media arts instruction.
Students said MAPS Media taught them more than just skills, it's helped inspire them too.
"Through MAPS media and through these films, it's just been helpful, and it's inspiring that I'm able to tell a story that I'm really passionate about in anything that I want to do. And people will be touched by it. That's what really draws me to film making," Alexis Bigby, the director of "Looking Forward From Yesterday" said.
Bigby along with about six other students from Harlem High School helped make the film "Looking Forward From Yesterday."
The MAPS media lab film instructor said he invests in students to prepare the next wave of filmmakers.
"Being apart of Big Sky is really just proof our students in Montana are creative, they're just innovative, and they can really tell amazing stories," Dru Carr the MAPS film instructor said.
Carr added another student made-film, "In This Together, We Are One: The Buffalo Unity Project," was created by students from Poplar.
Other Schoolhouse Docs are scheduled Wednesday-Friday.