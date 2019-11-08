Student donates over 800 pairs of socks to Rescue Mission

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 3 TO 6 INCHES FOR THE MOUNTAINS. ICE ACCUMULATIONS MAY CREATE A LIGHT GLAZE ON EXPOSED SURFACES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW, AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN, AND FALLING TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO PARTICULARLY ICY ROAD SURFACES AND HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&