GREAT FALLS - Every year the River’s Edge Trail is lined up and down with luminarias designed by students. These bags are personalized by each student giving something new to see and enjoy at every turn.
The bags symbolize people who've dealt with cancer.
Students say they're excited to look at the 1,000 luminarias that will be on display.
“Try to find the best bag there,” said Cooper McPherson, a fourth grader at Chief Joseph Elementary.
The bags are filled with glow sticks, lighting up the trail.
The walk will feature music, food, fun and will be free to the public to come down and enjoy.
The walk will start at Gibson Park and line the trail across the Central Avenue West Bridge and beyond the federal court house.