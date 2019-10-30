UPDATE 1:22PM - Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke from a garage on 22nd Ave and 18th South. No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out.
GFFR tells us they didn't see flames until they started fighting the fire. They are investigating what happened and are unsure of how it started.
GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeremy Jones alerted KFBB to a structure fire this afternoon at 22nd Ave South and 18th St. South.
We have no other details at this time however, a reporter is on the way and we'll update you as we learn more.
In the meantime please stay clear of the area to allow firefighters to do their job.