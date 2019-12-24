GREAT FALLS- A fire is being reported in downtown Great Falls.
A structure fire on 9th Street and 9th Avenue South has been put out by crews.
The structure fire was isolated to the Benjamin Moore store.
The Popcorn Colonial and the dance studio next to the Benjamin Moore were not involved in the fire and were only affected by smoke in the building.
The fire is out and crews are currently cleaning up.
There is still a heavy presence of officials at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.
The start of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.
Nobody was hurt in the fire.
We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.