GREAT FALLS – The Electric City is set for another series of street and avenue sweepings starting Monday.
Officials with the City of Great Falls ask residents to remove their vehicles from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the following dates and locations:
- June 3:
Street NE to 9th Street NE Riverview Dr E to 36th Avenue NE. Also 7th Street NE north of 36th Avenue NE.
- June 4:
3rd Street NW to 5th Street NE and from Riverview Drive to Choteau Ave NE.
- June 5:
9th Street NE to Bootlegger Trail from 29th Avenue NE to Choteau Avenue. Also: Eagles Crossing Subdivision and Great Bear Avenue.
The schedule above may change depending on the weather. For more information, you can reach out to Street Manager Kenny Jorgensen at (406) 771-1401.