...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * SLOW-MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ALONG AND NEAR THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT LATER TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AND MOVE OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN WHERE THERE IS STILL A CONSIDERABLE SNOWPACK IN PLACE. THE COMBINATION OF LOCALLY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL, SNOWMELT, AND EXISTING HIGH WATER LEVELS MAY CAUSE SOME ADDITIONAL FLOODING. * CONFIDENCE: LOW PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&