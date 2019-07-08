GREAT FALLS - SEVERE WEATHER HAS BEEN HITTING FOR THE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS BRINGING WITH IT FLOODS, HAIL AND MORE.
Flooding has impacted communities all over Central Montana, sweeping away roads And just the other day we saw a tree that was struck by lightning split down the middle and take out a power line connected to a street light.
With hail, no matter how big or small it can be damaging to cars, people and crops.
“Allot of times we have storms that produce very small hail, but maybe lots of small hail and that absolutely covers a crop and an inch or two that accumulates can do just as much damage as large hail of quarter size or larger.” Said Megan Syner, Warning Coordination Meteorologist.
It’s important to remember that with any severe weather lightning is not the only thing you need to be aware of.