Store owner speaks about shopping local this holiday season

Many people are still hitting the streets trying to do some last minute shopping, with Christmas less than 24 hours away. So we decided to hit the streets and speak to a local store owner who wants to stress the importance of shopping locally.
Alison Fried, Owner of Dragon Fly, said they have seen a lot of people during this holiday season. She has managed 20 shopping seasons and said the key to making it during this time of year is hands down getting to know the community your business is in.
"We have grown to know our whole community, some we know better than others its just nice to see all the family and family comes home and then they come to dragon fly so we love that and that has become a tradition."
She added online shopping is always going to be around but people are turning to local stores to get a much more personal touch for that special gift for Christmas.
"They want to have local stores were they can touch and feel and shop and get something special and I think they have shown that and I think its great."
She said overall its a two way street to make the holidays special from a consumer stand point as well as a business owner.
"I see people who are consciously spending money in a store like this because they want a store like this because its just not the same and it's never going to be the same."
Most of the stores in Great Falls will be closed on Christmas day and will re-open the the day after Christmas.