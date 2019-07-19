GREAT FALLS – Cascade County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Face book about an increase in storage unit burglaries.
They have listed several different ways to help protect some of your more valuable items.
If you are keeping vehicles or fire arms in your storage unit they have advised to take photos of the items and their serial numbers.
This information can greatly help authorities when trying to recover any stolen items.
Other basic things you can do is to purchase and equip a large lock to your storage unit door and look into storing where there are security cameras or a fenced in facility.