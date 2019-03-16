STEVENSVILLE – Mayor Brandon Dewey released a statement Friday with his comments on the incident in Missoula that left one person killed, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in critical condition and two others injured.
Mayor Dewey’s remarks:
“The strength of our community has again been challenged by tragedy and sadness today. A resident of Stevensville, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer represents the best of our Town and the State of Montana with his bravery and courage in his law enforcement career, especially in this morning’s Missoula incident.
Trooper Palmer and the victims in today’s events, along with their families and our community are in the prayers of Tasha and I this weekend. We embolden the Stevensville Community to keep these people in your caring thoughts during this period of healing and recovery.
The Stevensville Police Department has been in regular contact with the Montana Highway Patrol, offering any assistance and resources they can to MHP and the affected families.
Please remember the importance of altruism for your neighbors and compassion for those experiencing grief or hardship.
Blessings to you all,
Mayor Brandon E. Dewey & Mrs. Tasha M. Dewey”
One of the victims reportedly died Friday. The others, including Trooper Palmer, are being treated for gunshot wounds. Palmer has been transferred to Salt Lake City for treatment, according to the Montana Attorney General’s Office.
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Johnathan Bertsch, has been charged with deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. He’s expected in court Monday, at 2:30 PM.