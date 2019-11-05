GREAT FALLS - It may sound obvious but one of the most important things you need to remember is to pack a life jacket and wear it while on a boat.
If you are going out in waiters and hunting from a coastline, be aware of not only the temperatures outside but the water temperature itself that you will be standing in.
If you were to fall in or have your waiters filled up, the water could quickly cause hypothermia or worse.
“If you have a chance beforehand go to one of our boat certification safety classes so you know what to do, um, you’re not going to be the only one on the water you may be the person who is trying to save somebody, um, so it’s important to know some of the rules and how to operate boats safely,” said Gary Bertellotti, Regional Supervisor Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Now if you are the one in the water here are some things to keep in mind stay with your boat since it is easier to spot for rescuers.
If you have to swim keep your life jacket on at all times but try to avoid crossing large bodies of water and remember to take the heat escape lessening position to keep in as much body heat as possible.