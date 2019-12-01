GREAT FALLS – Type, click, and buy, it's that easy on cyber Monday to get those deals you may have missed on black Friday it's important to make sure your online shopping is secure and safe this holiday season.
According to 'Norton Internet Security,' there are a few easy things you can do to make sure you're covered.
The first check is on the website itself for HTTPS and not HTTP.
This is a direct indicator that you’re time on the site is being secured and protected.
Another easy tip is to avoid using debit cards online, try sticking to using pre-paid cards with spending limits or credit cards with spending limits -if you can.
It's easier to keep your hard earned money safe if you use your debit card less online so potential hackers can't access your information.
