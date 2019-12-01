Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW AND DRIFTING SNOW. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD CREATE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&