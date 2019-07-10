GREAT FALLS – Have a passionate drive for automobiles or have a classic car you’d love to show the community? Then you might feel at home at a car show that’s making its way to the Electric City.
Montana State Parks’ (MSP) “Ride to the Springs” will take place at Giant Springs State Park on Saturday, July 20 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. You can get to meet and talk to other auto enthusiasts at the event, and see all the cars on display. Food will be available on site.
Plan on going? Then you’ll want to drop by Heritage Parking lot across from the Springs, according to MSP. Car registration and attendance is free. Pre-registration is available at the Giant Springs Ranger Station, and you can start registering at 10:00 AM before the show begins at 11:00 AM.
For more information, or if you want to pre-register your car, you can call the Park Ranger Station at (406) 727-1212.