State-of-the-Art school coming to Great Falls

Over the past year there have been a lot of changes in the Great Falls Public School System. Some the community liked, some not so much, but the latest change comes as kids are saying good bye to their old classrooms and saying hello to a brand new school.
If you have a child that attends Longfellow elementary, their last day setting foot in their usual classroom will be this Friday. Principal Lance Boyd said thanks to the bond that was passed a few years ago, they are able to tear down the old school and build a new state of the art facility. In the meantime, the school has packed up 85 percent of what they need to continue the teaching process at Roosevelt elementary. Boyd said even though it's a bitter sweet move for everyone, enhancing the learning experience in any way, for the children, is what matters most.
"It also allows our students to start on January second school fresh. Brand new year and in a brand new place. Lots of things to learn and things to get use to but its a fun and exciting transition.
The new Longfellow is expected to be completed by fall of 2020. Early next year students as well as the surrounding community will be able to take part in choosing new colors and a mascot.
Also on Friday students will have an early dismissal at 11:00 am.