Tuesday, legislators are back to work in the capitol after having some time off for Easter break.
More than $10 billion is at stake for Montana as lawmakers dive deep into all 39 pages of the bill regarding the state’s budget.
Although House Bill 2 is considered the main budget bill, there are several others known as budget companion bills.
The idea behind these pieces of legislation are to move parts of the state budget around during the latter part of the session.
They can also be used as a bargaining chip for last minute policies.
HB2 has not been scheduled for a second reading as of yet.
Overall, the budget will decrease from 2020 to 2021, with almost every department taking a slight hit.
The reason it's taking lawmakers so long to discuss this is because there are so many moving parts to the legislation impacting the budget.
The House typically waits until the end to see where else they can move money around.
However, the budget isn't the only bill left to discuss.
A bill known as the 'Save Colstrip' bill or Senate Bill 331, died just last week.
However House Bill 597, the utility bill, is very much alive.
Legislators will look to make some changes to this that could impact the Colstrip plant as well.
Overall, this bill takes a closer look at Montana’s utilities and requires hearings from public service commissioners on certain utility matters.
It's expected to sail right through the senate.
The legislature will also take a look at generally revising criminal laws; including the ability to arrest someone for disorderly conduct as well as finding ways to curb shoplifting.
The late term abortion bill will also get another look.
If this is passed, having an abortion after 20 weeks would be illegal unless the mother's health is at risk.
Finally, the Museum Act of 2020 is also set to be heard this week.
This would establish a Montana heritage center in Helena.
These are just a handful of the bills up for discussion over the next few days.
Typically, the last few days of legislation tend to be very intense so you can expect quite a roller coaster as the 66th session comes to a close.
We’ll continue to update you with the latest information on the bill’s that have passed and those that don’t.