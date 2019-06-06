HELENA – Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has announced the members of a new missing indigenous persons task force that seeks to tackle the missing and murdered indigenous people issue across the Treasure State.
“There has been a growing concern across the nation, including here in Montana, about the number of missing and murdered indigenous persons, particularly women and girls,” said Fox. “We can and must do more to work together to bring home missing persons from Indian Country.”
Under Senate Bill 312, or the Looping in Native Communities (LINC) Act, the task force includes a representative from each tribal government on the state’s seven reservations and the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe. Additionally, it also has those from the Attorney General’s Office, the Montana Department of Justice and the Montana Highway Patrol.
Task force members include:
- Councilman Mark Pollock (Blackfeet Tribe)
- Councilman Mike Corcoran (Chippewa Cree Tribe)
- Ellie Bundy (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes)
- Valerie Falls Down (Crow Tribe)
- Councilwoman Brandi King (Fort Belknap Indian Community)
- Councilman Jestin Dupree (Fort Peck Tribes)
- Councilwoman Iris KillEagle (Little Shell Chippewa Tribe)
- Brandi Beckman (Northern Cheyenne Tribe)
- Deputy Attorney General Melissa Schlichting (Attorney General’s Office)
- Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse Manager Jennifer Viets (Montana DOJ)
- Sgt. Derek Werner (Montana Highway Patrol)
The task force will be responsible for running the LINC Act grant program and identifying challenges in tackling the MMIW issue for law enforcement on the federal, state, local and tribal level, as well as for community agencies. Additionally, they will also have to find ways of working together to remove those barriers and increase the reporting and investigation of missing indigenous persons.
“I’m confident the members of the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force will make positive strides in determining the scope of this issue as well as bring forward good recommendations to increase cooperation among public safety agencies and tribal governments,” Fox added.
The group will have its first meeting on June 11 in Helena. The Montana DOJ and U.S. Attorney’s Office will host a free missing persons training session at the same location for law enforcement and the public. You can register online for the lesson.
For more information, you can email Montana DOJ at dojmmiw@mt.gov or call their Office of Victim Services at 1-800-498-6455.