GREAT FALLS – Tonight prayers were sent up to five-year-old Tony Renova during his candlelight vigil, “Standing For Tony”.
“May your gracious hand be upon us thank you to all the folks who made it out here tonight who father us in as a community of Great Falls,” said Pastor Ken Johns.
This was just a small piece of what said during a group prayer tonight at the Standing For Tony candlelight vigil.
Dozens of people came out in the wind and cold to show tony how much he is loved by the community.
A go fund me for him was set up to help fund his funeral, we spoke with the two behind the account and this is what they had to say.
“We want to help them in any way that we can to uh lighten the burden that a funeral costs so that they can greave appropriately,” said Inga Stringer, Antonio’s Angels.
The vigil grew in size throughout the evening and exceeded all expectations for both stringer and morel.
“We already knew that this tragic event has created a kind of solidarity between the members of our community and we expected it to be big but not this big,” said Inga Stringer
The vigil concluded with everyone singing amazing grace and more prayer sending tony one last message that this community won’t let something like this happen ever again.