Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. BLIZZARD OR NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WITH BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW REDUCING VISIBILITY TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES, MAINLY ALONG AND EAST OF CONTINENTAL DIVIDE. WINDS COULD GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE, WITH ISOLATED ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 15 INCHES ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH-CENTRAL AND WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS LIKELY TO EXPAND TO OTHER PARTS OF NORTH-CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA LATER TONIGHT AND/OR MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&