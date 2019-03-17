Doors will open tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. for the 51st Western Art Week.
While the event is only a week long, the planning has been a year in the making.
“I always tell people that when the gavel falls on any given year on the last piece, we're already looking forward to the next year,” explains Duane Braaten, Director of Art and Philosophy.
Western Art Week typically attracts thousands of visitors from near and far, even across international waters.
With events already filling up, if you haven't gotten your ticket yet, you might want to do it sooner rather than later.
“This year, as with year's past, tickets are close, if not sold out already,” says Braaten.
If you aren't too interested in the ticketed events, museum admission will be completely free to the public, making it the perfect time to view the art.
In fact, this could be the last time the art is seen in the public eye for years to come.
“They'll be up for auction and will probably go to find a new home where they won't be available for viewing,” explains Braaten.
All of the money made during Western Art Week will go directly into the Russell Museum funds.
“Each year the museum makes over half of its operating budget from this event, so it truly is an important piece,” explains Braaden.
There will be events all across Great Falls, including the Russell Museum, Mansfield Theater, and the Country Club throughout the entire week.
Braaden says the event wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Great Falls community.