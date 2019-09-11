TOWNSEND- A new St. Peters Health clinic is coming to Townsend.
A press release from St. Peters Health says they’ve purchased a 3.29-acre plot of land between the Family Dollar and Townsend Post Office on Highway 287.
The facility is set to open in 2021 but a temporary clinic will be open to patients by the first quarter of 2020 in a new medical modular building. The clinic will offer walk-in appointment-based primary care services as well as lab services, diagnostic imaging services like x-ray and ultrasound, and a variety of rotating specialty services.
The groundbreaking on the new clinic will happen in the spring of 2020 and the press release they plan on expanding the services to include urgent care, more specialties, and comprehensive laboratory and advanced imaging services as part of the initial phase
“We’re thrilled to be opening this new facility to better serve our patients in Townsend by bringing their care closer to home,” said wade Johnson, St. Peter’s Health CEO, “We’ve been serving Broadwater County for over a hundred years, and we have thousands of patients who drive into Helena for their care. Our new clinic will make it possible for them to continue receiving the same high quality care and access to important medical services, without leaving their local community.”