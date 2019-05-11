HELENA – Visitors can now visit St. Peter’s Health after it removed visitor restrictions Friday following a reduced presence of Norovirus.
The hospital says the virus and other stomach-related illnesses are still in the local area. Unless they’re looking for care, residents are asked not to visit the Regional Medical Center if they’ve experienced Norovirus symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever or body aches.
In a written statement, St Peter’s said “the community’s patience and understanding is appreciated as we work to reduce the spread of Norovirus and keep our patients and employees safe.”