According to the Billings Gazette, several students at Catholic high school St. Labre Indian School in Ashland are upset after their school director, Crystal Redgrave, announced she was being let go.
As a result, many students planned a walk out, forcing the school to cancel classes Thursday and Friday.
Shelrae Limpy, student government leader, was one of the organizers of the walk out saying the school hasn't shared the reasoning behind Redgrave's dismissal.
Redgrave teaches an education based on culture for Native American students that focuses on spiritual, emotional, physical and mental education.
Redgrave's last day will be June 30th.