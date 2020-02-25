GREAT FALLS- The first day of spring is less than a month away, and registration for the 41st Annual Ice Breaker Road Race is opening soon.
The Ice Breaker Road Race will be held Sunday, April 26 and participants who register early can save some money.
The City of Great Falls Park and Recreation says Early Bird Registration starts March 2 and runs through March 15. Participants can register online or at the Park and Recreation Office on March 9 through March 13.
Entry fees for participants are $14 for people 10-years-old and younger, $20 for people 11-years-old and older and registration for a family of four is $58 with any additional youth in the same household costing $12 each.
Beginning March 16, registration will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Park and Recreation Office or online. Special registration will be held at Scheels in the Holiday Village Mall on Sunday, April 18 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Entry fees for participants starting on March 16 are $15 for people 10-years-old and younger, $22 for people 11-years-old and older and registration for a family of four is $64 with any additional youth in the same household costing $12 each.
Registration will move to the Civic Center Convention Center on Sunday, April 25 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and the day of the race, April 26, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. A late fee of $2 per registrant will apply beginning Monday, April 20.
Those who register by April 19 will be included in a drawing for two prizes: two bicycles, donated by Pepsi, and a three-month membership from the PEAK Health and Wellness Center.
Participants will receive a long-sleeved 2020 Ice Breaker t-shirt, a unique finisher medal and lunch after the race.
For more information on the race, you can visit the Ice Breaker Great Falls website here.