GREAT FALLS – People from all over the Electric City gathered at Gibson Park August 27 for Speak Up: A celebration on the First Amendment hosted by Great Falls Rising.

The event is designed to give people in the community a soapbox to stand on to voice concerns on any topic they wish.

“We know that not everything is going to be positive everything that comes out of these people’s mouths tonight won’t be a positive but at least they are working towards something but that’s what is really exciting about Great Falls, we are working towards things and trying to make things better and trying to make life very enjoyable for people who live here,” said President of Great Falls Rising, Gerry Jennings.

The event has 20 pre-registered speakers, but anyone from the audience can sign up to speak as well in three-minute time slots, depending on how much time is left.

This is just one way Great Falls Rising hopes to raise awareness on modern-day issues to political leaders to push for positive change for the future.