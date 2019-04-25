GREAT FALLS – The Spring Round Up has been cancelled for this weekend due to weather conditions, according to Electric City Speedway.
The races scheduled for Friday and Saturday were cancelled due to a predicted forecast of wind and rain. More specifically, there may be wind gusts of up to 28 miles-per-hour and a 50% chance of rain. There may also be less than half an inch of snow come Saturday evening.
Practice rounds for local drivers will resume tonight.
For more information, you can reach out to the Electric City Speedway at (406) 727-4884.