Spring Fever! Means Farmers’ Market almost here

GREAT FALLS- Spring fever is in full swing! And believe it or not, Great Falls Farmers’ Market will soon be open for summer.
For the first time ever the Great Falls Farmers’ Market is putting on a spring craft show to give you a little taste of what to expect this summer.
It’s called the Spring Fever Craft Show, since there aren’t really any places to show from winter to spring, the Farmers’ Market decided to make one this spring.
This show will be just like the summer Saturday markets! Come tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can expect to see over 70 new and veteran vendors. There will be baked good, and crafts.
"I love the community effect to it. everybody comes together on a Saturday. the dynamics are great. you have young, old people that come from outside the city," said Erin Borland, Board Chairman of Great Falls Farmers’ Market.
The Farmers' Market has been around since the ’80s! And currently, going through quite the rebranding. They have a new logo, and a new mission statement called, "Growing Commerce Through Community." One of its goals includes giving back and supporting our community.
This Saturday, April 13th, they’re jumping right into their mission and taking donations at the Spring Fever Craft Show for Great Falls Public School Food Banks.