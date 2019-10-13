Speaking with a survivor

GREAT FALLS – “I’m a Holocaust Survivor I was born in Amsterdam Holland I survived that horrible piece of history,” said Pete Metzelarr, Holocaust Survivor.
Now he shares his story with the world, as a member of the holocaust center for humanity in Seattle Pete travels to different locations talking with people and answering their questions.
“To know that genocide is happening all over the world I get many times the question asked to me could it ever happen again are you kidding me it is happening again,” said Pete Metzelarr, Holocaust Survivor.
During our conversation, Pete talked about bullying and how the dark events that he suffered can be a bridge, to help youth in pain speak out about what they're going through.
“I have had thousands of letters matter of fact so far this year I have spoken to 12,000 students, kids and allot of times teachers make it a project. Write Mr. Metzelarr a letter and some of the stuff is just unbelievable,” said Pete Metzelarr, Holocaust Survivor.
His goal is to raise awareness, hoping that his experiences can brighten the futures of others.
“Yeah there are some wonderful things in the world that come easy they will happen to you but if you’re not aware of the horrors you can get swallowed up very quickly,” said Pete Metzelarr, Holocaust Survivor.
Pete will be speaking at CMR and Great Falls High tomorrow and plans to give a community presentation on Tuesday, October 15th.