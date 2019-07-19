GREAT FALLS – Certain streets in the Electric City will close temporarily close during the Fall due to an upcoming reconstruction project.
The project will take place between Aug. 5 and Oct. 31 at Skyline Drive Northwest from 6th Street Northwest to an area 200 feet east of the intersection with 3rd Street Northwest, according to an official release from the City of Great Falls.
While Skyline Drive Northwest between 6th Street Northwest and Division Road will be closed during that time, there will still be local access to the area. United Materials Inc., the construction company contracting with the City, will place blockades and detour signs to reroute traffic in the project area.
In a written statement, the City said, “The public’s patience and consideration during this process is appreciated.”
If you’d like to learn more about the project, you can call Senior Civil Engineer Russel Brewer at (406) 771-1258.