Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW IS ENDING THIS AFTERNOON FROM NORTH TO SOUTH, ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL FALL UNDER 20 BELOW ZERO AS COLDER AIR MOVES IN TO THE REGION. AREAS OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA THROUGH THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES IN A PORTION OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER DUE TO AN ICE JAM. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...LIGHT FALLING SNOW WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA THROUGH THIS EVENING... LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA THIS EVENING. HOWEVER, NORTHERLY WINDS GUSTING TO 30 MPH AT TIMES WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. DRIFTING OF SNOW ONTO ROADWAYS WILL ALSO CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. OVERALL, WINDS AND SNOW SHOWERS SHOULD CONTINUE TO DECREASE AFTER SUNSET, FOR IMPROVED DRIVING CONDITIONS.