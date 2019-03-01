Snow

The month of February has officially ended, and throughout the month we saw several inches of snow.

Bozeman set a record, seeing 29.2 inches of snow! The previous record was set in 2003 at 28.1 inches.

Great Falls got close to surpasing their record at 32.3 inches. The past record was in 2018 at 32.6 inches.

Despite the Electric City not breaking the snowfall record, they did surpass something else.

"We actually set a record for monthly precip in Great Falls," National Weather Service Meteorologist Cody Moldan said. "We had 2.58 inches of monthly precip, of liquid water, which is actually the highest of any winter month ever on record."

February 2019 Snow Totals

February Snow Totals 2019 Previous Record
Bozeman 29.2 in 28.1 in (2003)
Cut Bank 18.1 in
Great Falls 32.3 in 32.6 in (2018)
Havre 18.0 in 31.8 in (2018)
Helena 26.8 in 31.1 in (1936)
West Yellowstone 57.4 in 62.0 in (1986)

KFBB Weather Forecaster

