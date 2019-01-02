GREAT FALLS- A man is now facing charges after police say they tracked his footprints in the snow from the scene of an attempted robbery.
On December 30th, Great Falls Police Officers arrived in the area of Central Avenue and 4th Street to speak with a man who claimed someone had tried to rob him. The victim, T.G., said he was walking home from the bank and was approached by a 30-40 year-old Hispanic man, around 5'9", with a black mustache and a buzzed head, wearing a navy blue hoodie with white writing on it.
According to court documents, the man asked T.G. if he could borrow his phone, which T.G. allowed. This is when the suspect began saying he really need $100 and that he might need to rob someone to get it. T.G. says when he took his phone back from the suspect, the man began to remove a pair of large black gloves and told him, "I can easily end your life."
The man reportedly demanded $100 but when T.G. refused, the man reached into his front pocket and revealed the muzzle of a pistol.
T.G. told police he didn't want to give up his rent money, so he started to walk away as the man followed him for about a block while threatening to shoot him. The victim claims the man eventually crossed the street and left. T.G. then showed officer the suspect's footprints in the snow.
Officers tracked those footprints to 2 Alley North where they found a man matching the suspects description. He was identified by officers as Dallas Willis. A pat search revealed Willis had a stainless-steel S&W .38 Special revolver in his front hoodie pocket. GFPD also discovered a syringe and a small baggie of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Willis was currently out on bond for a felony child endangerment case in which he is accused of exposing his child to methamphetamine.
Willis is now charged with Robbery (or alternatively Robbery Attempt), Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The State has requested his bond be set at $50,000.