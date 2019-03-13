Snow Woes: Another snowstorm brings out those shovels

Just a couple inches of snow has many Montanans out shoveling their walkways yet again. While some do it as a business, others do it because they just have to. But they say it's just part of the Montanan way.
“It is a necessary part of living in Montana and I'm glad that it's warmer. I think it's 31 degrees right now and that’s at least encouraging because we have hope that springs on its way but I don't think anybody is happy to see this snow fall,” said Scot Davis
Even for folks who get paid for snow removal, they say it's time to hang up their shovel and start the spring maintenance.
“February was a good month for paying bills. You know it was profitable but I'm kind of tired of it and I want to get into power raking, fertilization, yard maintenance, landscaping,” said James Wheeler
But, some say we do have something to be thankful for.
“I'm just glad it wasn’t 8 or 10 or 12 inches because that would cause some serious problems.”