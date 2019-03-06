Snow piling up raises flood concerns, County says not to worry

With last spring bringing terrible flooding and all the snow we have right now in great falls, it begs to question will we see another bad spring for flooding?
Cascade County says they are prepared for all of the snow melt. They say there is actually much less snowpack in the mountains than last year, meaning less runoff. But as the snow piles up in the city and outer limits, it could make for a pretty wet spring. However, the county says you don't have to worry.
“We are in contact with disaster and emergency services with this sort of stuff and we like to notify the volunteer fire departments and DNRC when we start to see flood events start to happen,” said Planner and Flood Plain Manager Sandor Hopkins.
Hopkins said the county is actually going to a flood plain conference next week with the state, DNRC, and other management services to discuss this year’s upcoming flood plans, and how to best minimize damages.
The county also says if you experience flooding this spring, be sure to contact the local fire department and disaster and emergency services.