Great Falls saw several inches of snow over the weekend, resulting in many getting stuck on the roadways.
As of Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that Great Falls saw its 5th snowiest February on record at 20.7 inches.
In addition to this, the NWS reported that Great Falls received just over 9 inches of snow over the weekend, bringing our current total snow depth to just over 14 inches.
With so much snow over such a short period of time, several people were getting stuck across the city.
Thankfully though, community members around the area have been stepping up to help one another.
In fact, some individuals filled up their gas tanks and drove around town looking for people who needed help.
However, it didn’t stop there.
Many people started posting to social media, asking others to comment their location if they were stuck.
For these snow angels that helped, it wasn’t a big deal. It was just the right thing to do.
“When he got home he was like, why don’t we put some gas in the vehicle and go see if we can’t go get a cheap tow rope and go out and start helping people,” explains Ariel Scott & Eric Lohmeyer, a married couple that work’s at Keith’s Country Store.
Some of the individuals at saving community members were just old enough to get their license.
“It was just a thing where I decided to take my truck, my dad decided to take his, and we drove around all night just looking for people,” says Jacy Oppelt, a Great Falls High student.
In total, they each helped around twenty or more people, staying out into the early hours of the morning to make sure everyone they drove by was taken care of.
Looking forward, they all say this isn’t the last time you’ll see them driving around to help a neighbor in need.
They hope this serves as an opportunity to inspire others and let people know that there is always somebody there to help.