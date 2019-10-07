As Browning residents continue to recover after being blanketed by several feet of snow it’s time to prepare once again.
Snow and colder temperatures are expected over the next few days, impacting agriculture once more.
“They do have snow on the ground that has hampered operations to recover feed and cattle and other impacts agriculturally in that area we are looking to add an extra 6-8 inches to that and um so again that will add to those impacts to agricultural impacts in the area,” said Paul Nutter, Meteorologist National Weather Service Great Falls.
Now not only will the agricultural side of town be impacted but driving conditions will also suffer as the temperatures begin to drop and the wet ground begins to freeze