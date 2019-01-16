SNAP Benefits are set to be released early

The government shutdown continues to affect thousands across the nation, many not receiving pay checks to get the necessities for everyday life.
Now families could lose out on their food stamps, or SNAP. But to ensure families have what they need for the month of February, the state is releasing benefits early.
According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, they will start dispersing those benefits tomorrow. Officials are stressing to the public this is "not anything extra." Once they are distributed tomorrow you will not receive benefits for the month of February. Health officials suggest that recipients should space out purchases instead of buying in the masses. The federal government informed DPHHS that they are allowed to issue benefits until federal funds are no longer available, but it is unclear if or when that will happen.