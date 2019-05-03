When walking trail one sound most hikers don’t want to hear...is the rattle of a snake hiding in the bushes.
But for one man in great falls its as natural as hearing the wind blow.
Jeremy Allestad CEO of Montana reptile rescue has been catching snakes since he was little and now that passion is helping the entire community of great falls.
Jeremy tells us “when i am out here i am trying to mostly get a look around get an idea of are they over populated are they under populated because people don’t like snakes but they also don’t like rodents but you want that balance where you don’t want to many of either.”
One of the main problems people may run into, is not knowing what to do when they realize they’ve wandered into a snake’s line of sight.
Allestad told me the best thing you can do is stop find an escape route and back away slowly.
Jeremy shared with us that “there is no such thing as an aggressive snake just a defensive one, a snake isn’t going to come after you I have heard it a million times i have been doing this since i was a little kid and never had a snake come after me.”
Allestad told us his counts can take all day to get done but there is no better feeling then knowing he is doing something he loves and helping protect his home.
“getting a call at 2 in the morning to come pull a rattle snake out of someone’s garage I feel is allot safer for me to do it then for the old lady to come and get her neighbor to try and get a shovel and do it most bites 80 percent of bites occur when you’re trying to kill a snake.”