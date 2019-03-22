HELENA – Montana State Parks has announced a temporary emergency closure for Smith River State Park due to excessive ice and snow on the river, according to a press release.
From the press release:
“Effective immediately, the Smith River is closed to all floating between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge. Below average temperatures and heavy snowfall this winter have reportedly left the river covered in ice, making it impassable for recreationists. Boat camps remain covered in over a foot of snow.
The park will remain closed until further notice. Montana State Parks say staff will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen the river once the risk to public safety is reduced. Montana State Parks and Montana FWP would like to thank the public for their cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.”
For more information, you can visit the MSP website here.