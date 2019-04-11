At any given time there are thousands of people driving on Montana’s roads. With speed limits reaching 80 miles an hour along our interstates, people working on the side of the road face big risks.
When responding to an accident or just doing a traffic stop, officers, first responders, emergency vehicles and even tow truck drivers risk their lives to keep you safe.
An estimated 49 truck drivers are killed every year according to safety and health magazine.
Move over Montana, is actually a law, protecting those people and their vehicles from oncoming traffic.
When the vehicles come whizzing by you at 80 miles an hour they don’t understand that the force of the wind can pull you away from the vehicles and you can get hit at 80 miles or even 45 miles per hour in order to bring this stat down when you see flashing lights, remember to get into the far lane if it's available.
If that's not option, slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit. This gives an open lane of space for emergency and response vehicles to do their jobs safely.
Leah Noel tells me how she and Joe were affected by drivers not slowing down.
“His supervisor was killed two years ago in san Diego it’s very dangerous and we take our work very seriously. We do it as cautiously as we can but we depend on you to help us as well.”
Benski went on to tell me about how they respond to more than just accidents. When you’re in need of gas or your car breaks down they are the ones who come out to get you.
“I’ve been clipped twice by just mirrors on the back and they’ve left bruises and that stuff and you're out of work for a couple days but i was lucky by just the mirrors hitting me it could’ve been worse I could have been hit and killed but just the mirrors got me this time.”
The best way these accidents can be avoided Benski says is to simply stay aware when you see flashing lights or caution road signs.