GREAT FALLS- A two-vehicle accident has one lane US-87 west of Geyser closed.
The Montana Department of Transportation tweeted that the accident is at milepost 16.
The Department of Transportation says the incident started at 9:44 am and updated the incident at 10:51 am saying there is single lane traffic in the area.
The roads in the area are listed as scattered with snow and ice according to the MDT Travel Info website.
The DOJ Incident Report lists the crash as an injury crash, however, the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.
We will update this article as we learn more about the incident.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH LANE CLOSURE on US-87 5 MILES WEST OF GEYSER at milepost 16.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 1, 2019
Article updated 10:53 am with updated info from MDT Travel Info.